BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration is underway in Bristol!

The Concert Series hosts performances every night at Independence Park through July 2.

The Rockwell Amusements Carnival happens at the Town Common and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

Patriotic exercises take place on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. before the famous two-and-a-half mile-long parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview of the event, featuring interviews with Camille Teixeira and Chuck MacDonough of the Bristol 4th of July Committee.

