WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Back for a second year, the “Atlantis Rising” sand sculpture competition returns to Rhode Island. The international competition features 10 artists from all over the world. They are competing for a cash prize for their creations. The event happens over four days on Columbus Day weekend at Misquamicut State Beach. The beach will be transformed into the mythical city of “Atlantis” and has numerous photo opportunities, food vendors, live music and even children’s sand sculpting lessons.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the event.

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!