NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Bowen’s Wharf holds its 32nd annual seafood festival on October 14 & 15. The nationally recognized event invites people to enjoy the waterfront after the rush of the summer season.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood, continuous live music over the two-day span, and plenty of family fun!

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the event.

