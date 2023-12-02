PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence is ready to make the holidays bright with the return of their “Three Nights of Lights”! This three-day festival of lights includes fun for the whole family, with free citywide events, all incorporating the theme of light.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Providence tree lighting will take place in front of City Hall with live entertainment and performances. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 2, WaterFire holds a basin lighting, holiday market and a visit by Santa. Throughout the weekend, experience a new multimedia installation and live ensemble performance presented by Firstworks. Stroll through downtown and enjoy illuminated and activated art experiences by The Avenue Concept.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the event and what to expect!

