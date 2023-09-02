PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features several events that attracts thousands to the city!

Returning this year are long-time favorites the Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, and the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races among others.

The Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races continue to use the fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats gifted from the Republic of China (Taiwan) and incorporate the skill of flag-catching in each race.

The Taiwan Day Festival features cultural performances, art & crafts tables, and the always-popular dumpling eating contests. The festival also has a selection of vendors, interactive activities, and food trucks!

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the events!

