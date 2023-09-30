PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gloria Gemma Resource Foundation holds its 18th annual Flames of Hope Weekend in Providence September 30-October 1.

The weekend begins with the free Passport to Survivorship Expo, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., at the RI Convention Center where guests can take in interactive exhibits, health screenings, vendors, giveaways at this FREE experiential event.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the party moves outside to Station Park with the Celebration of Life Festival. This free event includes family-fun activities, food vendors, live music and dancing. Stay for the Illuminations of Life Ceremony at sundown (6:30 p.m.) on the State House steps. The Torch Procession, along with a performance by The State Ballet of Rhode Island, will be accompanied by the lighting of the State House in pink.

From 7–10 p.m., the Taste of Hope Pavilion features tasting stations, a selection of wine, and a seasonal sampling of beers. The Pink Party, which runs from 7:30–11 p.m., will make you feel like a VIP as you enjoy food, drinks and fun! Both ticketed events help provide additional support to the Foundation.

The weekend concludes with the Gloria Gemma Run-Walk Series at Station Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. This is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser and helps support the free programs and support services the Foundation offers to people touched by cancer.

