What to do if you are involved in a mass shooting

Officers from various El Paso and federal police agencies assist in the mass shooting investigation Saturday at the Walmart on Cielo Vista Mall.

Providence, R.I. (WPRI)-Within 24 hours, two mass shootings took place in the U.S.

First, 20 people were killed in an El Paso, Texas Walmart. Then nine people died in a mass shooting in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman then killed by police.

But what if it happens to you?

“It’s terrible to have to think about that but wherever you are you should be paying attention to your surroundings,” said WPRI Law Enforcement analyst Steven O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says the #1 thing to do is always pay attention. Look for an exit as soon as you go somewhere, but also look around.



“If you see something that doesn’t look right, most people have really good instincts, call the police, that’s what they get paid to do.

There’s no policeman in America that doesn’t want to hear from you. It’s not silly, pick up the phone.”

And remember two techniques police recommend to the public.

“If you’re involved in an active shooter run, hide, fight and another thing called Alice. An alert, let police know if you can. Lockdown if you can.

Inform, try to gather information, Counter measures if you have to take things into your own hands and use violence to stop the violence then so be it.Then evacuate and escape.”

A-L-I-C-E or Alice doesn’t have to be followed in order. He says if you are ever in this situation, use your best judgement for whatever method you should use.