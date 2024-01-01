EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In terms of Rhode Island-related search traffic, wild weather ruled 2023.

Google Trends’ “Rising” category tracks the search queries with “the biggest increase in search frequency” over the last 12 months.

Here are the top 10 search terms trending with “Rhode Island” in 2023 — and why they mattered.

(Note: We’ve combined search terms that led to the same results to better understand what was most interesting in the Ocean State.)

10. Newport Harbor Island Resort

Newport is a popular vacation destination thanks to its famous mansions and beautiful beaches. This June, a new Coast Guard ship was dedicated in the harbor. The same month, “The Bells” at Brenton Point State Park were scheduled to be demolished by the state Department of Environmental Management after a teenager was injured while climbing on the roof.

9. School cancellations Rhode Island

From nasty weather to heavy traffic and building maintenance, schools in the Ocean State had more than a few closures in 2023. You can always find the latest school closings and delays on WPRI.com.

8. Aura of Rhode Island

Dispensaries in Rhode Island were allowed to begin selling cannabis products to recreational users in December of 2022, and the industry blew up across the state in 2023. See all of WPRI’s Cannabis Coverage on our site.

7. Topgolf Rhode Island

In October 2023, Topgolf Rhode Island in Cranston became the first Topgolf franchise to open in New England. The facility was originally going to be called Topgolf Providence — despite its location — but was renamed after pushback from Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins.

6. Raising Cane’s Rhode Island

Beloved southern fast food chain Raising Cane’s plans to open two locations in the region in 2024: one in Johnston and another in Seekonk, Mass.

5. Tornado Warning Rhode Island

Several tornadoes hit the area in 2023. In August, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Scituate, then weakened into an EF-1 and made its way through Johnston and North Providence. Almost one month later, four separate tornadoes wreaked havoc in Killingly, Conn., Glocester, Lincoln, and North Attleboro.

WATCH: Meteorologist TJ Del Santo surveys the damage after September’s tornadoes. (Story continues below.)

4. Weather in Rhode Island 10 days

The weather in Southern New England can change at a moment’s notice. Fortunately, the Pinpoint Weather 12 team always has the latest forecast for your day, as well as the week ahead, on 12 News and our Pinpoint Weather app.

3. Rhode Island Comic Con 2023

Comic Con 2023 in Providence featured panels, photo ops, and parties with stars ranging from Molly Ringwald to Christina Ricci. (You may have even seen this photo of Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca with the cast of “The Breakfast Club” going viral on social media!)

2. Rhode Island population 2023

While an estimated 39,156 people moved out of Rhode Island in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, the state actually saw a slight gain in population, with 40,311 moving in from outside of the state.

1. Matthew Reilly Rhode Island

The former Cranston city councilor has had a turbulent year. He resigned from his position after an arrest for drug possession and was most recently taken into police custody after violating the terms of his home confinement.