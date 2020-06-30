Youth basketball league eager to return to the court during Phase 3

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time in months, local sports leagues can start keeping score again.

Under Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, which begins Tuesday, games will be allowed for low-to-no contact sports, such as baseball and tennis.

As for close-contact sports, like basketball, teams can resume practices and scrimmages at their own discretion.

Jim Garcia, the director of the Warwick Youth Basketball League tells Eyewitness News their kids are excited to take to the court.

“As much as we want kids to play and kind of get that contact going, we know we can’t, but there’s plenty of things we can work on,” Garcia said. “Skills, drills, ball handles, shooting – just the basic fundamentals, defensive techniques, so there’s plenty that we can work on without having the kids bang up against each other and everything else.”

The league does have safety precautions in place. Garcia said hand sanitizer is readily available and kids are required to bring their own basketballs.

He also said kids are kept in groups of 15 or fewer to minimize any potential exposure.