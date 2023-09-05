(WPRI) — An employee of a staffing agency at Eleanor Slater Hospital died over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH)

The BHDDH spokesperson said hospital staff found the employee unresponsive and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The employee’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

The hospital notified staff of the employee’s death Tuesday and is making grief counseling available in person or by phone, according to the BHDDH spokesperson.