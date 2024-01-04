WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man previously convicted of a deadly shooting was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a family member, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Jkiah Thomas, 35, was arrested on a warrant out of West Warwick for domestic felony assault, as well as a parole violation.

The police report obtained by 12 News says Thomas went to a home on Dec. 7 to speak with the teenage victim.

The victim didn’t want to talk to him, according to the report, which allegedly angered Thomas and prompted him to punch the teen in the face before leaving.

The victim was treated for a broken jaw at the hospital, the report said.

Thomas was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 16.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was on parole for a shooting on Dec. 31, 2011. Court documents say West Warwick police responded to an apartment on Industrial Lane and found a man, identified as Brandon Anderson, with a gunshot wound to his head.

During questioning, Thomas said he “accidentally” shot Anderson while they were getting ready to host a New Year’s Eve party and jokingly pointed stolen guns at each other.

Court documents say Thomas then fled the scene and hid the guns by a nearby river.