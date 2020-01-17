Women caught on camera stealing $1.3K+ of clothing from Warwick Macy’s

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women who were caught on surveillance video stealing more than $1,300 worth of men’s clothing from a Macy’s back in December.

The women were seen walking around the store, located in the Warwick Mall, picking out the clothing and exiting the store without paying, police said.

Police said the women were then seen getting into a black Honda Accord that was waiting for them outside.

The two women got away with $1,307 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.