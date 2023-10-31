WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman is off to prison for causing a crash that claimed a man’s life nearly two years ago.

Audriana Hill, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to 15 years, with eight to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation.

Prosecutors said that had the case gone to trial, they were prepared to prove that Hill was drunk when she crashed into a car driven by 25-year-old Caleb Winfrey at the intersection of Bald Hill and West Natick roads on Dec. 7, 2021. Police said she was driving approximately 81 miles per hour and ran a red light, according to witnesses.

After Hill and Winfrey were taken to the hospital, a blood test showed her BAC was twice the legal limit. The AG’s office said police found four open alcohol containers near her vehicle and she had two empty nip bottles in her clothes.

Winfrey died about two weeks after the crash.

It was Hill’s third DUI offense.

“This case is a tragic example of the utter destruction that driving under the influence can cause,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “Caleb Winfrey was a promising young man with his whole life ahead of him and his death is every parent’s worst nightmare realized. The defendant’s decision to drive drunk caused Caleb’s family the worst kind of pain imaginable, and I commend the courage they demonstrated when Caleb’s father provided a victim impact statement in court.”

“This tragedy was completely avoidable, and unfortunately we see impaired driving cases like this one all too often,” Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor added. “While there is no justice that can undo the pain caused to this victim’s family, I commend their bravery in making sure the defendant was held accountable.”