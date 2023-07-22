WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they arrested a 42-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly shot his 35-year-old girlfriend in the arm during a domestic dispute.

Police say the 35-year-old woman reportedly fled to a neighbor’s house on Capron St. in West Warwick after being assaulted by her boyfriend. Her boyfriend then allegedly broke into the house and continued assaulting her and the two people who live in the house.

When police got there, they found the 35-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her left arm. Officials treated the victim and then took her to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they then determined that the victim had been shot by her 42-year-old boyfriend. He was found near the scene and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Kent County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect will likely be arraigned tonight and face several charges including domestic assault with deadly weapon in a dwelling house, discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence and breaking and entering.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.