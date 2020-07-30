Woman rescued from burning Warwick home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were called back to a home in Warwick early Thursday morning after a fire reignited hours after the initial fire broke out.

Firefighters first arrived at the home on Royal Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where they noticed heavy flames coming from the back porch.

Once crews were able to make an entry, they say they found one woman sleeping through it all but were able to wake her up and get her out of the home safely.

No one was hurt and no one else was in the building even though neighbors initially thought two people may have been trapped inside.

Crews say most of the damage is to the outside of the home. The people who live in the home are now displaced but have a place to go.

At first, crews thought they had a hold of the flames, but that was until around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they had to go back after a flare got it up and going again — only a few hours after they extinguished the original fire.

The fire was put out for the second time and crews now believe the fire is under control.

The Warwick Fire Department says last night they got lucky, especially during the heat wave we have been experiencing across Rhode Island.

“Today was actually a good night,” Battalion Chief Brian Cobb said. “Heat is a little low, humidity is down a little bit, it’s not been as bad as it has been in the last couple of days but we rotated the crews, kept them hydrated, and kept them in rehab as well.”

Warwick police say they called out to their arson team to investigate the fire.

As of now it is unclear exactly what caused the flames to spark and police say its too soon to rule anything out.