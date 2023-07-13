WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 28-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after she was pulled from the water at Conimicut Point Beach.

Battalion Fire Chief Bill Wilson tells 12 News firefighters rushed to the beach after a bystander called 911 and told the dispatcher that a woman went into the water and never returned.

Intense scene as Warwick FD Engine 4 crew brings a swimmer to an awaiting ambulance minutes after she went missing in the water off Conimicut Point. Warwick FD says the woman was transported to Kent Hospital and was unresponsive. @wpri12 @AmandaPittsTV pic.twitter.com/pSIIifkclJ — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 14, 2023

Wilson said the woman was on the sandbar going for a late-night swim with her boyfriend when she vanished. The boyfriend told first responders she went into the water first, and when he looked up she was gone.

The woman was eventually found nearby and brought to shore via an inflatable boat. Wilson said she was unresponsive and was given CPR before being transported to Kent Hospital.