Woman killed, man injured in shooting at West Warwick home

West Bay

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman was killed and a 74-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a West Warwick home.

Police said Wednesday the victims were found at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated.

No names were made public. No additional details about what may have led to the shooting were released.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police say there is no threat to public safety related to the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community