Woman killed, man injured in shooting at West Warwick home

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman was killed and a 74-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a West Warwick home.

Police said Wednesday the victims were found at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated.

No names were made public. No additional details about what may have led to the shooting were released.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police say there is no threat to public safety related to the incident.