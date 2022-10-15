GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was killed and three juveniles were taken to the hospital after a serious motor vehicle crash in Glocester on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., they were called to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident involving two small SUVs and a dump truck.

A 66 year-old woman from Glocester, a driver of one of the SUVs, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she later pronounced deceased.

Three juvenile passengers in the same SUV were also transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV, a 38 year-old woman from Putnam, Connecticut, and a juvenile passenger were evaluated at the scene, but were not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the dump truck, a 55 year-old man from North Providence, was also evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported tot he hospital.

The Glocester Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, the R.I. State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Enforcement Unit, the Chepachet, West Glocester, Harmony, Foster, and Oakland Mapleville EMS/Fire Departments all assisted in this incident.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.