EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — One woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car overnight in East Greenwich.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on I-95 North just before ext 8.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the vehicle went off the road, down the embankment, and into the trees.

West Warwick fire officials say driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.