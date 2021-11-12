Woman injured after couch flies off truck bed, crashes into her car

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick woman said she was terrified when she saw a couch come barreling towards her windshield on her way to work Friday morning.

Haley Allen, 20, tells 12 News she was driving down Route 4 when all of a sudden, the couch in the back of the pickup in front of her flew off the truck bed and towards her windshield.

Since Haley was in the middle lane with cars on both sides of her, there was no way she could avoid the impact, according to her mother Cynthia Allen.

“She had no choice but to let the couch hit her,” Cynthia said. “All I can think of is how she scared she must have been, seeing this come flying at her, because she had no place to go.”

Thankfully, the couch avoided the windshield altogether, though it still left its mark on Haley’s Honda Civic. When all was said and done, the couch cracked her front fender and dented the hood.

While Haley suffered a concussion and whiplash in the crash, her mother said the emotional toll has had a greater impact. Cynthia said her daughter is terrified to get behind the wheel again.

“It’s her first car. To her, it was traumatic,” Cynthia said. “If it hit the windshield, I’m sure we probably wouldn’t have her.”

Haley Allen of West Warwick was driving on Route 4 this morning when a COUCH flew off of a pickup truck and collided with her car.



“If it hit the windshield, I’m sure we probably wouldn’t have her.”



The message Haley’s mom has for the driver who kept going tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Tr4hE2dfcw — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) November 13, 2021

The driver of the pickup truck didn’t stop, according to Cynthia. She hopes that person will come forward and pay for the damages to Haley’s car.

12 News reached out to the Rhode Island State Police about the incident. Officers were eventually able to make contact with that driver, but wouldn’t say whether they would be facing any charges.

“You’d want somebody to take responsibility for their actions and that’s all we’re asking for,” Cynthia said.

Cynthia said a man who saw the crash did pull over and stayed with Haley until first responders arrived.

To that person, Cynthia said she’s grateful.

“Thank you for being a good Samaritan,” she said. “Thank you for staying in back of her and making sure she was OK. To her father and I, that’s just everything.”