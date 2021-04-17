Woman injured after car strikes utility pole in East Greenwich

West Bay

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was injured Saturday morning after crashing her car into a utility pole.

The East Greenwich Fire Department said they received a call just before 9 a.m., for a report of a crash near 1284 Middle Road.

When they arrived, they found that the pole had crashed on top of the woman’s car, trapping her inside.

Crews on scene had to force the door open to get the woman out. She was taken to Kent Hospital with unknown injuries.

The road was shut down for some time as National Grid was called to the scene to replace the pole.

Right now, the cause of the crash is still under investigation and the driver has not yet been identified.

