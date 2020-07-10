Live Now
Woman hit by car while walking her dog in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car while walking her dog in Cranston Thursday evening.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said a woman was driving on Farmington Avenue around 7:18 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

After the vehicle hit the woman, Winquist said it crossed the road before crashing into the front of a nearby home.

Both women were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, which Winquist described as “possible broken bones.”

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver will be facing any criminal charges.

