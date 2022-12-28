WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Warwick Wednesday evening.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor tells 12 News the 61-year-old woman was crossing Warwick Avenue near the Meadowbrook Plaza when she was hit.

Connor said the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not in a designated crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Connor said she is expected to survive.