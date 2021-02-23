Woman hit by car in street-racing incident last fall determined to make full recovery

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman who was hit by a car in Cranston last year tells 12 News she’s lucky to be alive.

Natacha Legein, one of the owners of Crepe Corner in Cranston, was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was hit by a car back in September.

The Smithfield resident said the crash happened the night before the Broad Street restaurant’s grand opening. She was leaving a nearby business when she was hit.

“All I remember was walking out [of the business],” she recalled.

Legein, 37, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and spent nearly two weeks in the hospital.

She said while she’s feeling a bit better, her road to recovery is ongoing.

“It’s hard,” Legein said. “I really feel like if I didn’t have my children and my husband, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

The grand opening didn’t go on as scheduled, and Crepe Corner ended up opening in November.

The person who hit Legein was one of two men who were street racing that evening, police said.

The incident, according to police, stemmed from a road rage incident between the two. Both have since been arrested and charged.

Up until February, Legein couldn’t move around much. She said right now, she’s only making macarons, but she’s determined to continue growing her strength so she can do more of what she loves.

“I’d like to come back and and start redoing crepes, and basically the menu that I created,” she said. “I just want to get back into seeing if I can make those movements and cook again for people.”

Legein said her days include a lot of physical therapy, but she’s full of gratitude to everyone who’s helped her recover.

“I’m more sensitive to life in general and my loved ones, not that I wasn’t before, but I’m just more in tune with little things that matter,” she said.

While the Crepe Corner in Cranston is now open, the restaurant still hasn’t had the chance to host a grand opening celebration. Legein’s husband tells 12 News they hope to do so in the next few months, once she’s further along in her recovery.

Legein said the best way anyone can support her is to visit the Crepe Corner and give their business a try, adding that their flagship location is located on Westminster Street in Providence.

