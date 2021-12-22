Woman gets 18 years in prison for death of adopted daughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman learned her punishment Wednesday for the 2019 death of her adopted daughter.

Michele Rothgeb was ordered to serve 18 years in prison, which was the maximum sentence from the plea agreement she accepted earlier this year.

Under the deal, she pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge in the death of 9-year-old Zhanae Rothgeb, who was found unresponsive in their bathtub after being left alone for hours. She had cerebral palsy and was put in the care of her 15-year-old brother, who has Asperger’s syndrome, according to police.

Rothgeb also pleaded no contest to seven counts of child neglect (one for each of her adopted children) and one count of animal cruelty.

The case led to changes at the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) which included a cap on the number of children in a foster home.

More to come.