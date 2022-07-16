WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm one person has died after a car drove through the outdoor seating area at Tommy’s Clam Shack in Warwick.

A woman was driving through the parking lot Friday afternoon when she “inadvertently hit the accelerator” and struck two people sitting at a picnic table outside.

Susan Hjerpe, 66, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her husband was also brought to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Tommy’s Clam Shack remains closed on Saturday. An employee speaking on behalf of the business said their hearts go out to the victims.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver will be charged.

The Warwick Police Accident Reconstruction Team is still actively investigating the incident.