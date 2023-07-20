WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into the side of a West Warwick home Thursday night, according to authorities.

The woman was driving down Providence Street when police believe she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the house. Police said the car then went airborne and hit a utility pole before landing on its roof.

Police on scene tell us the driver was likely driving drunk. Witnesses say she was driving around 80 MPH.



She reportedly hit a house, went airborne, and hit a pole. Her engine flew into a yard across the street.



She was taken to the hospital— injuries are not serious. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JQ7BSEcrGq — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 21, 2023

The impact of the crash sent the car’s engine flying into a yard across the street. The woman was pulled from the car by first responders and brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Bystanders told police the woman was going at least 80 mph prior to the crash. The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but police suspect the woman was under the influence.