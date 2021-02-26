Woman charged with setting fire at Warwick apartment complex

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown woman is suspected of intentionally starting a fire at a Warwick apartment complex that forced five dozen people from their homes.

Aiyana Milton, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson, according to Warwick police.

The fire took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 at the Les Chateaux apartment complex on Warwick Avenue.

Investigators believe Milton, who was staying there temporarily, set the fire in an unoccupied storage area on the lower level.

As a result of the fire, 35 families — 49 adults and 11 children — were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to assist them with living arrangements and other basic needs.

Milton was arraigned Thursday in Kent County District Court and ordered held without bail.

