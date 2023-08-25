WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A DUI suspect is due in court next week in connection with a crash last month in West Warwick.

Police allege 56-year-old Kimberly Bellavance was driving under the influence when she rolled her vehicle and crashed into a home on Providence Street on the night of July 20.

Witnesses told police she appeared to be driving at a high speed leading up to the crash. Investigators said she crossed the center lines and struck the curb, causing her car to go airborne and hit the home.

The impact of the crash caused “severe structural damage” to the home and sent the engine flying across the street, according to police.

Bellavance was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for her injuries. No one else was hurt.

She pleaded not guilty last week to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BAC unknown) and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Court records show Bellavance has a pretrial conference on Aug. 30.