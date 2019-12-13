Off-duty Providence officer nabs armed robbery suspect in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Police say a woman armed with a knife held up a Cranston 7-Eleven on Atwood Avenue around 1:20 a.m. However, when she attempted her getaway, police said she didn’t get very far.

An off-duty Providence police officer was in the area and ran after the suspect, tracking her down a few streets over, police said.

Providence, Cranston and Rhode Island State Police officers all converged on the scene as the off-duty officer held the woman.

Nobody was hurt, and police said any stolen items were recovered. It’s unclear if the officer who made the arrest was inside the store or just in the area.

Police have not identified the suspect. However, police said she will be charged with first-degree robbery and is scheduled for arraignment at Kent County District Court later on Friday morning.