Woman, 60, stabbed at Warwick home; man, 26, charged

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kyle Kane/WPRI-TV

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — A Warwick man was arrested Friday in a stabbing that sent a 60-year-old woman to the hospital.

Derek A. Daluz, 26, was charged with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. He and the victim are “housemates,” according to police.

Police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to a home on Mohawk Avenue where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds from an “edged weapon.”

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community