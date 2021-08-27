Woman, 60, stabbed at Warwick home; man, 26, charged

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — A Warwick man was arrested Friday in a stabbing that sent a 60-year-old woman to the hospital.

Derek A. Daluz, 26, was charged with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. He and the victim are “housemates,” according to police.

Police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to a home on Mohawk Avenue where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds from an “edged weapon.”

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that police said are not life-threatening.