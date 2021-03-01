Woman, 20, charged in deadly Warwick hit-and-run

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman was arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, Warwick police announced Monday.

The R.I. Division of Sheriffs turned Skyla Gilroy over to Warwick police on Friday after she was taken into custody in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Gilroy, 20, was wanted for allegedly hitting and killing Donald Boss, 51, of West Warwick, with her car back on Dec. 22.

Police said they responded to Airport Road around 4 a.m. and arrived to find Boss in the roadway, suffering from significant injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The investigation revealed Boss was hit in the parking lot of Dave’s Marketplace and dragged onto Airport Road before the driver took off, according to police.

Gilroy was arraigned Monday on a charge of duty to stop in accidents resulting in death. She was released on $75,000 surety bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 24.