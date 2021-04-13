Without donations, Gaspee Days Parade may be canceled, organizers say

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Gaspee Days Parade is in danger of being canceled if organizers aren’t able to raise enough money.

The Gaspee Days Committee is hoping to raise approximately $35,000 for the parade to go on as planned. The committee said raising funds has proven to be more difficult amid the pandemic.

“I know just about everyone is struggling financially during the pandemic, but even $1 could help keep the spirit of the parade alive,” Mayor Frank Picozzi said. “It takes a lot of money to put this on every year and the Gaspee Days Committee needs our help.”

The parade is currently scheduled for June 12. A GoFundMe page has been created to collect donations.

Donations can also be sent to Gaspee Days Committee directly by using the following address: P.O. Box 1772, Warwick R.I., 02888.