With restrictions preventing proper goodbyes, church honors loved ones lost this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Paul Church in Cranston, like many places of worship, has been unable to fully provide a place of solace for its parishioners throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Families couldn’t gather to say goodbye to loved ones,” Father Adam Young said.

On Nov. 2, which is recognized as All Souls Day, Young said the church traditionally celebrates the lives of those who died and believes the prayers help them on their way to heaven.

“We realized we had a responsibility not just to our parishioners, not just to the people who come here, but to everyone in our community,” he said.

The church sent postcards to Cranston residents asking them to send in a picture of someone who had died this year.

“It was a much better response than we thought,” Young said. “Some parishioners who are registered here and attend regularly sent us pictures, and some people did contact us and said ‘We received your postcard in the mail, how do we participate?'”

Young said one picture the church received stood out in his mind.

“We did receive one picture of a young man who lost his life to violence in our city,” he said. “Classmates of his at St. Raphael’s Academy sent his picture to us as a way to remember him and the struggles his family went through.”

Admitting it’s been a difficult year, Young said the church would be failing at it’s mission if it didn’t find a way to support the people in the community during the lowest times of their lives.

He said one of his favorite moments was when he was at a nearby Lowe’s purchasing flowers for the church and the cashier asked if they could submit a photo of a loved one.