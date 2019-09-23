With areas still at ‘critical risk’ for EEE, RI to conduct 2nd round of aerial spraying

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With areas of Rhode Island still at critical risk for EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis), parts of 12 communities are expected to be treated with aerial spraying as soon as Monday night this week.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says areas to be sprayed have been identified using several factors. This includes information about new human or animal cases of EEE, places where EEE positive samples of mosquitoes have been identified and information about the habitats in which mosquitoes most readily breed.

The two areas to be sprayed include one surrounding West Warwick and one in the Southwest part of Rhode Island. All four of the areas were already sprayed September 8-10, but they’re still considered “critical risk” areas for the virus.

Since that spraying occurred, the department of health reported two additional human cases of EEE.

RI DEM photo

Both cases, from Coventry and Charlestown, were non-fatal, and are reported to be discharged from the hospital in recovery.

Earlier in September, the state’s first case of EEE since 2010 was reported. The department of health says the person, in their fifties and from West Warwick, passed away.

The death was the state’s first since 2007.

Connecticut health officials also confirmed an East Lyme resident died from the EEE virus recently.

State health and environmental leaders say while aerial spraying is an important step in combating EEE, prevention starts with you on the ground.

“We’re really encouraging people to, if at all possible, to be indoors at sunrise and sunset because those are the times when we’re seeing the most mosquito activity. If people do have to be outside during those times, wearing long pants and long sleeves, it’s very important to do that,” RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said. “Bug spray is very important; people can keep a look out for DEET on the label. DEET is an important active ingredient.”

Aerial spraying depends on calm conditions and temperatures above 58 degrees. Officials say while the spraying is safe, it’s best to be inside with windows closed while spraying occurs.