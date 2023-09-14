CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly anticipated Topgolf that is under construction in Cranston is set to open in the near future, but when exactly?

The office of Mayor Ken Hopkins told 12 News they hope to open “Topgolf Rhode Island” during the first week of October.

A spokesperson said the Building Inspections Department is in the process of conducting what they hope are the final inspections.

The facility will be located off I-95, inside the old Citizens Bank headquarters at Sockanossett Cross Road

It’s going to be the first Topgolf location in New England.