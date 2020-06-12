Westport man killed in I-95 crash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westport, Mass., man died Friday morning after his SUV crashed into a tow truck that had pulled over on I-95 in West Greenwich.

Russell J. Nauta, 68, was driving south on I-95 when he hit the tow truck in the breakdown lane, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The tow truck was in the process of loading a disabled vehicle. Neither the tow truck operator nor the driver of the disabled vehicle was hurt.

Rescue crews rushed Nauta to Kent County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State troopers are investigating the crash.