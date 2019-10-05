West Warwick wrestling school teaches fans all the right moves

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Professional wrestling is a multi-million dollar industry – but how do you get to the top?

There’s a school in West Warwick teaching all the right moves to students eager to get in the ring.

The Extreme Wrestling Association – more commonly known as XWA – teaches fans to put wrestling moves to use.

“There’s a whole other thing like there was in the 90s the attitude era with Stone Cold, and The Rock, and it feels like there is a new boom coming for wrestling,” wrestler Steven Baker said. “This place has a lot of buzz around it.

The venue attracts fans from across New England and even beyond. It’s grown in popularity to the point where the venue added a weekly, Thursday night show to keep up with the demand.

“I don’t see us slowing down, like I said, going on our 19th annual Wrestlution, going 20 years strong, it’s just going to keep getting better and better,” announcer Bob Whitney said.

The walls of XWA are lined with photos of some of the greats, including Matt Taven, Vinny Marsaglia and TK O’Ryan.

“This is ‘The Kingdom’ training center, so to speak, on certain days,” Baker said.

For some who choose to step into the ring, XWA offers more than just a chance to explore the world of wrestling.

“Whether it’s the fans, whether it’s the wrestlers, just building that brotherhood and this whole thing we have in common,” wrestler Kellan Walski said. “No matter what walk of life you come from, we all have wrestling in common. It is a bond that not many outside the community understand.”

XWA hosts the “Thursday Night Throwdown” every week at its location on Bridal Avenue. The venue is also gearing up for “Wrestlution” later this month.