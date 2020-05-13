West Warwick woman accused of setting towels on fire in Coventry Walmart

Above video courtesy of Richard Plante.

COVENTRY, R.I (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a West Warwick woman accused of lighting several towels on fire inside the Walmart in Coventry last week.

Logan Barboza, 22, has been charged with first-degree arson. Police said Barboza walked into the store last Friday, lit the stack of towels on fire and left.

Police were able to track Barboza down using security footage from the incident in question.

Barboza was released pending her formal arraignment, which will take place at a later date.