WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday for a memorial honoring the life of a local teenager who was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

A life-size bronze statue of Matthew Dennison, wearing his jersey and ice skates, will be built outside the West Warwick Civic Center where he played high school hockey.

The statue will also pay tribute to other West Warwick teens whose lives were cut short.

The 17-year-old’s parents, Mark and Brenda Dennison, told 12 News last year that the idea to create a memorial for their son first came from Read’s Landscape Construction.

Dennison died last year after the car he was riding in was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. He was critically wounded and spent nearly a month in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school hockey team alongside his best friend Kevin McDonald, who was also injured in the crash.