WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Many are expected to come out and pay their respects to a West Warwick teenager who died after a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Matthew Dennison, 17, died last week after spending a month in the hospital with critical injuries.

A long line of family, friends, and members of the hockey community gathered in East Greenwich at the wake to say goodbye on Thursday.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. West Warwick High School is live-streaming the funeral at the Thomas Lamb Memorial Field House for the large hockey community who knew and loved Dennison.

The school is also planning a “stick salute” for the funeral procession as it passes by the field house and the ice rink.

Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink last month when Alexander Krajewski hit their car on Ten Rod Road, according to police.

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich High School hockey team alongside MacDonald.

His coach Justin Lake told 12 News the number 16 will be retired to honor Dennison’s memory.

The Rhode Island Coaches Association All-Star games will play in Dennison’s honor Friday night at Schneider Arena. Proceeds from the games will benefit his family.

MacDonald was also injured in the crash, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“I’m going to go back and play hockey and just be better for him as well as because I know he’d want me to. I know he’d want everybody to be better than they were before,” he said.

Krajewski was arraigned earlier this week on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

The 30-year-old, who’s a Newport firefighter, was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.