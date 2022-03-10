WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the West Warwick teenagers injured in a serious crash last month has died.

West Warwick Superintendent Karen Tarasevich tells 12 News Matt Dennison passed away Thursday evening. Dennison had been in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital since the crash, which also injured Kevin MacDonald.

“As a school community, we are heartbroken,” Tarasevich said.

Tarasevich said the district has notified the community of the West Warwick High School senior’s passing.

“We hold Matt close to our hearts as we remember him as a wonderful young man who will forever be part of our WWPS community,” Tarasevich said. “His strong character, leadership, friendship and kindness will be greatly missed, as so many were touched by his presence at WWHS.”

Heartbroken for the West Warwick community. Matt Dennison, one of the teens injured in last month's crash in Exeter at the hands of an alleged drunk driver, died this evening.



"As a school community, we are heartbroken," said West Warwick Superintendent Karen Tarasevich. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Zp5MX1h6Rg — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 11, 2022

Dennison, alongside MacDonald, was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school hockey team.

The 17-year-olds were on their way to the West Warwick hockey rink back in February when their car was hit head on by an alleged drunk driver in Exeter. That driver, identified by police as Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, has been charged.

Tarasevich said the high school will have guidance counselors and social workers on hand Friday to support students and staff.