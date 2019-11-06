West Warwick police searching for suspects after rock thrown at car injures driver

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking information in connection with a rock attack that occurred Halloween night.

Mike Corvese told Eyewitness News he was driving down Washington Street after taking his son trick-or-treating when a rock smashed through his window and hit him in the face.

Corvese said he was able to safely park the car after being hit. He ended up with a broken nose and ultimately needed 10 stitches.

He said he’s confident the rock was intentionally thrown at his vehicle – though neither he nor his wife saw who threw it.

“It’s way too big of a rock to be picked up by a truck, about the size of my fist,” Corvese said.

Police said the person who threw the rock at Corvese’s vehicle may be charged with felony assault.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the neighborhood is asked to contact detectives at (401) 827-9044.