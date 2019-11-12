West Warwick police investigating 2nd incident of rock thrown at car

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As they continue to investigate a rock attack that broke a man’s nose Halloween night, West Warwick police confirm they’re looking into a second incident.

A rock thrown at a vehicle was reported on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to police. While officers have not confirmed a location or other details of the second rock attack, they did say no one was hurt.

This most recent incident comes less than two weeks after Mike Corvese was hit in the face with a rock. He had just taken his son trick-or-treating and was driving down Washington Street when a rock smashed through his vehicle’s window. He ended up with a broken nose and 10 stitches in his face.

The rock, the size of a fist, was too big of a rock to be simply kicked up by a vehicle’s wheel, he said.

Police said the attack on Corvese could warrant a felony assault charge.

Investigators are hoping the public can offer clues to either one of the incidents; anyone with information can call West Warwick Police Detectives at (401) 827-9044.