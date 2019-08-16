West Warwick police arrest jewelry store robbery suspect

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New York man who they say broke into and robbed a jewelry store.

Police were called to Gendron’s Jewelers on Cowesett Avenue early Monday morning for reports of an alarm going off.

When they arrived, officers found the front door glass was smashed and several display cases were damaged.

Along with officers from Coventry and Rhode Island State Police, West Warwick officers set up a perimeter around the surrounding neighborhood searching for the suspect.

Within minutes, a K-9 unit found the suspect, Damian Pearsall, 18, of New York, hiding in the woods off Kulas Road.

Police also found several items stolen from the jewelry store with him.

Pearsall was arrested and charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime, vandalism and obstructing an officer.

He was arraigned at Kent County District Court and is expected back in court at a later date.