West Warwick PD mourns loss of ‘extremely dedicated’ detective

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The West Warwick Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night that Detective Matthew Beltrami, a 17-year veteran of the force, recently passed away.

Beltrami, according to the department, served in the U.S. Air Force prior to becoming a police officer and was “extremely dedicated to his auxiliary duties,” which included being a crisis negotiator, opioid response liaison and mental health first aid trainer.

The department said it believes Beltrami’s legacy should be centered around officer wellness and “recognizing that it is OK not to be OK.”

“Matt joins a group of dozens of police officers this year whose tragic loss reminds us that we are all human beings with various needs, frailties and response strategies,” the post reads. “This escalating trend needs to stop, and we must follow Matt’s work ethic and life’s calling to step in and help others in times of need.”

“The WWPD and the Beltrami family are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of our first responders and want our loss to help save others,” the post continued.

Funeral arrangements for Beltrami have not yet been announced.