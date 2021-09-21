West Warwick officer on leave after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick officer has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend during an argument, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Officers responded to the home of Riccardo Erilus, a two-year veteran of the West Warwick Police Department, Monday night after he called and requested his girlfriend be removed from the residence.

When officers arrived, the police report said they were greeted by Erilus’ girlfriend, who had a laceration above her right eye.

Erilus’ girlfriend told officers the two were out celebrating her birthday when they began discussing their relationship, according to the police report.

The two continued to discuss their relationship upon returning home, the police report said, and that’s when an argument ensued.

Erilus’ girlfriend told the officers he began angrily packing a bag and attempting to leave, and when she asked him not to go, he “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her to the ground,” according to the police report.

The police report states Erilus initially denied assaulting his girlfriend, but officers arrested him after noticing one of his hands was bloodied from the incident.

Erilus is charged with one count of domestic simple assault and one count of domestic disorderly conduct, which are both misdemeanor offenses.

The West Warwick Police Department tells 12 News Erilus will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.