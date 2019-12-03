West Warwick man who tried to entice 14-year-old boy is sentenced to prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man will spend the next decade behind bars for trying to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

According to U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman’s office, Dylan Harris, 27, admitted that in 2017, he was inappropriately messaging a child online.

On January 5, 2017, Harris arranged to meet up with the 14-year-old boy and instead was met by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police officers attempted to pull over Harris’ vehicle, however, he took off, at one point traveling fast and narrowly missing a police detective.

Harris eventually lost control and was taken into custody.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime on parole.