WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The West Warwick man accused of dumping hundreds of hypodermic needles and syringes underneath a town gazebo over the weekend faced a judge Tuesday morning.

William Otte, 56, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with malicious destruction of town property.

Investigators believe Otte scattered the uncapped needles and syringes under the Arctic Majestic Gazebo on Main Street overnight.

He is also accused of writing profanity-laced threats on the ground inside the gazebo using a bar of soap, one of which was directed at a West Warwick police captain.

The needles and syringes were discovered by officers early Sunday morning. Otte was identified as a suspect after the officers reviewed surveillance footage from the night before.

The surveillance footage captured Otte on his hands and knees inside the gazebo covering the ground with soap, according to investigators. He was also reportedly seen shaking out a large trash bag full of needles and syringes.

Otte’s spent the majority of his arraignment Tuesday interrupting the judge and providing him with various names and birthdays.

In one instance, Otte claimed he was born in 1936 and was 86 years old.

When the judge asked Otte whether the birthday he had listed was correct, he replied, “That’s a fake birthday.”

Otte pleaded not guilty and demanded his case be moved to Kent County Superior Court.

“I want a jury trial,” he shouted. “I want to spend some money — your money.”

This isn’t Otte’s first run-in with the law. Otte was released from the ACI on $20,000 surety bail last week after being arrested for domestic simple assault and vandalism.

Otte pleaded not guilty and was ordered held as a bail violator pending his next court date.