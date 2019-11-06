West Warwick man injured after rock smashes through car window

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The last thing Mike Corvese expected while driving his family home from trick-or-treating Halloween night was a rock to come smashing through his car window.

“We were driving down Washington Street just minding our own business, then all of the sudden a rock came crashing through the window,” Corvese recalled.

The rock ended up hitting Corvese and sending shattered glass flying into the vehicle.

“It was like a punch to the face,” Corvese said. “Blood was everywhere, I couldn’t get it to stop.”

Thankfully, he said he never lost consciousness and was able to park the car safely.

Photo: Mike Corvese

Corvese ended up with a broken nose and 10 stitches on his face. He said he’s confident the rock was thrown onto his windshield.

“It’s way too big of a rock to be picked up by a truck,” Corvese said adding that the rock was about the size of his fist. “No one was in front of me or behind me.”

“It came right from the side – almost a straight-on throw,” he added.

Corvese said he is thankful to walk away with only a broken nose and stitches, adding that it could’ve been much worse.

“The thing that gets me is – if we had been down the road a second or two further, it would’ve gone through the back window and hit my 10-year-old son,” he said.

He’s now asking for help tracking down the person who threw the rock. He hopes by sharing his story, someone will come forward with information.

“I don’t think it’s funny, at any time, to pull a prank like that,” Corvese said. “It’s very dangerous, I could’ve very easily been killed. I don’t know what’s going through their minds to do something terrible like this.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the West Warwick Police Department to see if they’re investigating the incident but has yet to hear back.